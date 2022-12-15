Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO) Short Interest Up 114.3% in November

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FXCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,299. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Strategies Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,661,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,410,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Featured Stories

