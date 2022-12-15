First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $58.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE FAF opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

