First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Insider Jeffery L. Ward Buys 1,600 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $20.69 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $27.85.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCO)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.