First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Insider Jeffery L. Ward Buys 1,600 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $20.69 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.