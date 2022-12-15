First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Insider Jeffery L. Ward Buys 1,600 Shares

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Rating) insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $20.69 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.