First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires Shares of 17,812 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

