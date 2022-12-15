First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $538.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

