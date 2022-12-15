First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 131.0% in November

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDEU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 77,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,879. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

