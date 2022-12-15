First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the November 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,281,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,166. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

