First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 173.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 1,033,948 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 266,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 653.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 80,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

