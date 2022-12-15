First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. First United has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

First United Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First United’s payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of First United by 81.5% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

