flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNNTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, flatexDEGIRO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of FNNTF stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

