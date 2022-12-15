FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.13. 259,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 103,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

