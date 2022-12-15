Flower City Capital Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flower City Capital lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

