FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $126.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00.

Insider Transactions at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

