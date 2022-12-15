Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONKGet Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group comprises about 2.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.34. 9,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $71.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.