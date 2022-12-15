Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group comprises about 2.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FWONK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.34. 9,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $71.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

