Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.68. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 40,867 shares changing hands.
FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
