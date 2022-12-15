Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Sells $302,061.00 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

