Founders Capital Management Acquires 785 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 4.2% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.42. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.