Founders Capital Management Sells 1,405 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

