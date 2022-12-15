Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 1,531 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.44. 188,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $261.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

