Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,247 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. 118,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

