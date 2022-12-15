Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $888,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 24.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $233.60. 8,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day moving average is $224.17. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $185.72 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

