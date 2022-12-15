Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 819,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day moving average of $252.42. The stock has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.