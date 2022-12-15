Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.65.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.35. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

