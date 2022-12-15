Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $13.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $896.11 or 0.05143374 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00503204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.57 or 0.29815101 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

