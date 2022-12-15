Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Hits $1.10

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00006289 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $48,797.23 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

