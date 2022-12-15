Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,599 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

