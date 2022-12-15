Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSNUY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($57.84) to €46.10 ($48.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.00 ($25.26) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.34.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FSNUY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 146,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,721. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

