Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.9 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. 973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

