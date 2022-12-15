Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $17.47 million and $2.06 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

