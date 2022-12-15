Frontier Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $17.22 million and $1.88 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $896.11 or 0.05143374 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00503204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.57 or 0.29815101 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.