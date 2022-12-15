FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,992.28 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,992.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,867,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,480,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 39,200 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 2,800 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 41,666 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $92,498.52.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $88,093.01.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 41,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $274.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.40. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. On average, research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

