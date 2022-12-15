FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the November 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FuelPositive Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of FuelPositive stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.11. 231,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,495. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.12. FuelPositive has a 12-month low of 0.08 and a 12-month high of 0.17.
FuelPositive Company Profile
