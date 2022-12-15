Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,542 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

