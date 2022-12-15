Fulcrum Equity Management Grows Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 613,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 73.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 327,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 224,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 178,760 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 7,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

