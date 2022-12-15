Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $648,000 Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 44,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,200. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.29.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

