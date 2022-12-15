Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 907 Shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF comprises 2.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VAMO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,846 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

