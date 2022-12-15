Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 1.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2,674.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,798 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 96.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $3,645,000.

SSO traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 352,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

