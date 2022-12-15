G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $664.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $31.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

