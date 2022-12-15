Galxe (GAL) Market Cap Reaches $48.40 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $48.40 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00007909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

