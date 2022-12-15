Garry E. Menzel Sells 10,613 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) CEO Garry E. Menzel sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $11,674.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,871 shares in the company, valued at $164,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.