Gas One Day Volume Reaches $4.09 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00012928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $133.06 million and $4.09 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001929 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.32 or 0.05107501 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00502329 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.29763219 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
