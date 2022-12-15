GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $380.94 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. GateToken has a market cap of $380.94 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00020142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.57340683 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,596,207.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

