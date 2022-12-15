Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,763 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,544. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

