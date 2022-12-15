Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $31.07 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,891 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $31,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,804,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 84,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

