Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $39.34 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Medtronic by 23.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 30,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,048. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

