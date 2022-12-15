Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $65.58 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,907.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 286,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MRK traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $278.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

