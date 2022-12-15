Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in NIKE by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $108.41. 60,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,624. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The stock has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

