Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $336,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22,481.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 451,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,480. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

