Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.05. 14,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,814. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.70.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

