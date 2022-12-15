Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 2,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.